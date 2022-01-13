Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BIG. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Big Lots from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Big Lots from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.22.

Big Lots stock opened at $43.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.20. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $40.06 and a twelve month high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Big Lots will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 3rd quarter valued at about $448,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,495,000 after buying an additional 22,420 shares during the period. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

