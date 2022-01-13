BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 79.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BCRX. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.82.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Anthony Doyle purchased 35,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $440,019.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $61,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,570. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 162.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,921,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,900 shares during the last quarter. 57.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.