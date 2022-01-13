BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of BIOLASE in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now forecasts that the medical technology company will earn ($0.10) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.11).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BIOLASE has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 48.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in BIOLASE by 5,127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,545,462 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in BIOLASE during the 3rd quarter valued at $802,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLASE during the 3rd quarter valued at $511,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in BIOLASE during the 3rd quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 4,346.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 529,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John R. Beaver bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

