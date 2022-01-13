Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 86.94% and a negative return on equity of 64.01%.

Shares of Biomerica stock opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of -0.69. Biomerica has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Biomerica in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

