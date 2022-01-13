Bionomics Ltd. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($2.01) Per Share (NASDAQ:BNOX)

Bionomics Ltd. (NASDAQ:BNOX) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bionomics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.01) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Bionomics’ FY2022 earnings at ($4.68) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BNOX. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Bionomics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bionomics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Bionomics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Bionomics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bionomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:BNOX opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. Bionomics has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $22.00.

Bionomics Company Profile

Bionomics Limited is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical developing novel, allosteric ion channel modulators designed to transform the lives of patients suffering from serious central nervous system disorders. Bionomics Limited is based in ADELAIDE, Australia.

