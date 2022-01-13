Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) were down 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.11. Approximately 12,409 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 869,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bird Global in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bird Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Bird Global alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. Analysts predict that Bird Global Inc will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS)

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.