Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $35.36

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BHWB)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.36 and traded as low as $34.25. Blackhawk Bancorp shares last traded at $34.25, with a volume of 405 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $97.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.36.

Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter.

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Blackhawk Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It offers a value-added consultative services to small businesses and their employees related to the financial products. The company was founded in November 1989 and is headquartered in Beloit, WI.

