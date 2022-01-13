BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Piper Sandler

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BL. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.89.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $95.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. BlackLine has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $154.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.30.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 38,665 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total value of $4,835,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $635,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,003 shares of company stock valued at $20,301,753. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in BlackLine by 2,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 1,045.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

