BlackRock (BLK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $10.15 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BlackRock to post $39 EPS for the current fiscal year and $42 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $885.11 on Thursday. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $670.28 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $921.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $903.71. The firm has a market cap of $134.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $979.50.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.53% of BlackRock worth $2,033,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

