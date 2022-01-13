BlackRock Inc. Decreases Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,418,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 198,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Ameriprise Financial worth $2,487,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth $60,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.33.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total value of $4,833,686.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $9,302,019.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,776 shares of company stock worth $22,149,231. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock opened at $328.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $302.85 and its 200 day moving average is $280.42. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $196.77 and a one year high of $330.42.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.38%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

