BlackRock Inc. Has $1.87 Billion Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,099,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,450 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of VeriSign worth $1,865,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 6.5% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 4.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in VeriSign by 6.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 393,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,596,000 after acquiring an additional 22,231 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 6.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in VeriSign by 105.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.70, for a total transaction of $137,128.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $289,495.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,781 shares of company stock valued at $9,603,247 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign stock opened at $238.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.89 and a 200-day moving average of $226.43. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $257.03. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 0.86.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

