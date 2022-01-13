BlackRock Inc. Has $2.06 Billion Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,444,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.90% of Essex Property Trust worth $2,060,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 511.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 164,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Essex Property Trust news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $1,141,793.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $854,643.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,157 shares of company stock worth $26,885,395. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $349.11 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.10 and a 52 week high of $359.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $345.63 and its 200 day moving average is $332.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.74, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.51%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $349.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.17.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

