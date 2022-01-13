BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,541,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 189,905 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Verisk Analytics worth $2,311,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,293,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,582,000 after buying an additional 1,189,682 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 233.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,737,000 after buying an additional 1,080,935 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1,357.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,258,000 after buying an additional 950,247 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 13,049.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 512,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,483,000 after buying an additional 508,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,434,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,268,000 after buying an additional 496,843 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $207.39 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.75. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total value of $101,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total transaction of $14,090,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 356,908 shares of company stock worth $78,213,994. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.44.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

