BlackRock Inc. Sells 690,279 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,063,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 690,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Albemarle worth $1,984,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter worth $34,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter worth $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 56,607.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 40.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 145.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALB. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Albemarle from $323.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.75.

NYSE ALB opened at $241.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.55, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.82 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $830.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.80, for a total transaction of $368,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total value of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,379 shares of company stock worth $11,828,448. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

