BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.07% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 23.4% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 24.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at about $522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUC opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.75. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $16.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

