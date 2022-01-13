Blocery (BLY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $727,477.00

Blocery (CURRENCY:BLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Blocery has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Blocery coin can now be bought for $0.0261 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blocery has a market cap of $10.56 million and approximately $727,477.00 worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blocery alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00058965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007002 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Blocery Coin Profile

Blocery (CRYPTO:BLY) is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 404,649,997 coins. Blocery’s official message board is medium.com/@blocery . Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery . Blocery’s official website is blocery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Blocery

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocery should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blocery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.