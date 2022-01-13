BMO Capital Markets Lowers Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $95.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.29.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $87.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.43. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $92.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 70.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 56,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 62.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $5,723,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 32.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 233,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,697,000 after acquiring an additional 57,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 23.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

