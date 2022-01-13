BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.00 and last traded at $43.34. 1,498 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 3,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $155.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.31 million during the quarter. BNCCORP had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 32.57%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $6.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 31.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd.

BNCCORP Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BNCC)

BNCCORP, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the operation of community banking and wealth management businesses. It also conducts mortgage banking through a consumer-direct channel. The company was founded by Gregory K. Cleveland and Tracy J. Scott in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, ND.

