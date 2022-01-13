Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Set at $305.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BA. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $265.70.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $217.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.37. Boeing has a twelve month low of $185.26 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Boeing will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

