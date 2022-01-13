Boenning Scattergood Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Civista Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, January 12th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.21. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of CIVB opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.93. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $25.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 102.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 55.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 27,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

