BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $454.13 Million

Equities analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will report sales of $454.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $451.00 million and the highest is $455.90 million. BOK Financial posted sales of $494.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $510.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.49 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 12.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $114,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $54,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,105 over the last three months. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,115,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,826,000 after purchasing an additional 126,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 37.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BOKF traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.70. The company had a trading volume of 135,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,842. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.44. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $72.81 and a 52 week high of $114.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.43%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

