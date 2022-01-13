Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Booking were worth $16,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Booking by 1,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,436.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $100.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,342.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,311.95. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,860.73 and a 1-year high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,470.00 in a report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,761.67.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total transaction of $449,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,608,453. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

