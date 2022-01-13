Boston Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 78.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 592.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 87,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after acquiring an additional 75,233 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 16,476 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 19.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on PDD. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.09.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $60.38 on Thursday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.67 and a 12-month high of $212.60. The stock has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a PE ratio of -754.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.50 and a 200 day moving average of $87.11.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

