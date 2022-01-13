Boston Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 57.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 28.6% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $60.38 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.76.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

