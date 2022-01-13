Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $453,000 Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Comerica by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 760,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,276,000 after purchasing an additional 108,996 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Comerica by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 105,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Comerica by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 166,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 58,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Comerica by 1,309.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 62,868 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $217,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total transaction of $50,168.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Compass Point upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.19.

NYSE CMA opened at $98.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $55.87 and a 12-month high of $98.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.