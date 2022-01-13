Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $464,000 Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SimpliFi Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $50.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.89. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $50.64 and a 52-week high of $51.41.

