Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $510,000 Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,732,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 134.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 311,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,417,000 after acquiring an additional 178,155 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 119.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 300,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,086,000 after acquiring an additional 163,354 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6,585.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 117,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,776,000 after acquiring an additional 115,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $23,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $91,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOH opened at $292.08 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $328.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $303.60 and a 200 day moving average of $281.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on MOH shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.71.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

