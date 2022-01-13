Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 14,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 110,075.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 110,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 110,075 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 284,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,108,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 724,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,574,000 after acquiring an additional 402,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMC. Citigroup lifted their target price on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 46,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $1,035,019.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $7,140,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,656,066 shares of company stock valued at $56,402,165. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $22.72 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $72.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.20.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

