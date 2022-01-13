Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 11,055 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,055 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 40.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 0.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 50,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $153,602.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $62.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.20. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $48.76 and a 52-week high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $490.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company’s revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

