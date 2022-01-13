Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides collaborative payment, invoice and document automation solutions to corporations, financial institutions and banks around the world. The company’s solutions are used to streamline, automate and manage processes involving payments, invoicing, global cash management, supply chain finance and transactional documents. It’s Paymode-X settlement network as a technology solution to expand the banks’ treasury management offerings both domestically and around the globe. Paymode-X enables financial institutions to offer comprehensive payables solutions for their corporate customers to convert their paper-based payments to electronic payments quickly and easily. Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. deep experience in cyber fraud risk management solutions to launch a new payment fraud solution for members of the SWIFT payment network. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EPAY. Craig Hallum downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barrington Research cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.17.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $56.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.45. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $56.80.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $123.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.96 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $224,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 19,095 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

