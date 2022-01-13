Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Short Interest Update

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a growth of 1,080.0% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMN traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.00. The stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,747. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. Bowman Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $39.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.47 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 42.9% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 86,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,217,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

