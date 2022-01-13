BP (LON:BP) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of BP (LON:BP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 401 ($5.44) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.77) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 530 ($7.19) to GBX 570 ($7.74) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.79) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BP to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.34) to GBX 404 ($5.48) in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.77) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 400.50 ($5.44).

Get BP alerts:

LON BP opened at GBX 381.45 ($5.18) on Wednesday. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 249.75 ($3.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 366.40 ($4.97). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 341.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 325.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of £75.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.39%.

In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney bought 93 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.67) per share, for a total transaction of £319.92 ($434.26).

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.