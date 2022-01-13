BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) PT Set at GBX 700 by Barclays

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) has been given a GBX 700 ($9.50) price target by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 278.38% from the company’s current price.

BP.B has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 410 ($5.57) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 404 ($5.48) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 550 ($7.47) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of LON BP.B opened at GBX 185 ($2.51) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 188.24. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a fifty-two week low of GBX 182 ($2.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.71). The company has a market capitalization of £37.01 billion and a PE ratio of 7.55.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

