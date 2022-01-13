Bread (BRD) Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last Week

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Bread coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bread has a market capitalization of $46.20 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bread has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00059845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006905 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bread Coin Profile

Bread is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

