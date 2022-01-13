Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brenntag AG engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific segments. Brenntag AG is headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BNTGY. Barclays began coverage on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNTGY opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average is $18.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.41. Brenntag has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $20.99.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter. Brenntag had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 13.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brenntag will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

