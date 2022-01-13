Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 2,800.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS BNTGY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.84. The stock had a trading volume of 16,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,462. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average is $18.89. Brenntag has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.41.
Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Brenntag had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brenntag will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Brenntag Company Profile
Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.
