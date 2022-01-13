Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 2,800.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BNTGY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.84. The stock had a trading volume of 16,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,462. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average is $18.89. Brenntag has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Brenntag had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brenntag will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BNTGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brenntag from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

