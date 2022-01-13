Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Lifted to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has $56.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $54.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BHF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $56.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.53. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $2.89. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. Brighthouse Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 712.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $399,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

