Brixton Metals (CVE:BBB) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Brixton Metals Co. (CVE:BBB) was down 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 23,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 149,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.71 million and a P/E ratio of -3.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17.

About Brixton Metals (CVE:BBB)

Brixton Metals Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and cobalt deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Thorn gold-copper-silver project located in Northwest British Columbia; the Hog Heaven Silver-Gold-Copper Project located in Northwest Montana; Langis-Hudson Bay Silver-Cobalt Project located in Northeast Ontario; and Atlin Goldfields Project in Northwest British Columbia.

