Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after acquiring an additional 706,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,251,423,000 after acquiring an additional 280,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,569,131,000 after acquiring an additional 221,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,065,401,000 after acquiring an additional 176,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 11.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,054,704,000 after buying an additional 444,187 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $621.59. 27,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513,987. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $602.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $530.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $256.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.58 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.68.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.