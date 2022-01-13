Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Brokerages expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.24 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year sales of $5.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.77 billion to $6.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 18,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $3,129,595.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,104 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total transaction of $1,820,134.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,180 shares of company stock valued at $11,736,880 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11,926.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,970,000 after buying an additional 1,190,846 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,268,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,321,000 after purchasing an additional 774,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,361,000 after purchasing an additional 490,211 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,946,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 203.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 374,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,333,000 after buying an additional 250,932 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BR stock traded down $6.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.48. 779,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,432. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.76. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $137.91 and a 1 year high of $185.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.05%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

