Brokerages Anticipate Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $553.53 Million

Brokerages expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to post $553.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $558.80 million and the lowest is $550.00 million. Fabrinet reported sales of $453.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $543.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FN has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities increased their price target on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

NYSE:FN opened at $120.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.07. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $77.30 and a 52-week high of $126.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $104,094.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $118,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fabrinet by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Fabrinet by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Fabrinet by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,764,000 after acquiring an additional 14,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

