Brokerages Anticipate MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). MongoDB reported earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MongoDB.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.59.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.28, for a total transaction of $1,551,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.46, for a total transaction of $5,664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,450 shares of company stock worth $35,644,846 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 8.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 194,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,644,000 after purchasing an additional 15,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

MDB stock traded down $41.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $390.83. 1,840,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,560. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $512.15 and its 200 day moving average is $455.69. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $238.01 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.66 and a beta of 0.65.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MongoDB (MDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.