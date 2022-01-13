Brokerages Anticipate Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to Announce $0.97 EPS

Brokerages expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to report earnings per share of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Textron’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.87. Textron reported earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,760,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,634,014,000 after acquiring an additional 71,130 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Textron by 2.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,127,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $497,651,000 after buying an additional 176,351 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,019,000 after buying an additional 92,419 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Textron by 13.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,041,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,500,000 after buying an additional 242,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Textron by 7.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $115,509,000 after purchasing an additional 121,232 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXT stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.44. 10,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,813. Textron has a 1-year low of $44.36 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.35%.

Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

