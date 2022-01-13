Brokerages Expect Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) will report $1.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.38 billion. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full year sales of $4.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Endeavor Group.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.20. The firm had revenue of 1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.31 billion. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 7.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 35.07.

Shares of EDR traded down 0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 32.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,891. Endeavor Group has a one year low of 22.02 and a one year high of 35.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 30.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 27.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

In other Endeavor Group news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total transaction of 331,353.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total value of 754,614.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 704,350 shares of company stock worth $18,888,904 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endeavor Group (EDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.