Brokerages Expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.09 Million

Brokerages forecast that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) will report $165.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Five9’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $164.84 million and the highest is $165.50 million. Five9 posted sales of $127.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year sales of $601.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $600.84 million to $601.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $745.92 million, with estimates ranging from $742.80 million to $753.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Five9.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities raised Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI raised Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.09.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded down $7.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.36. 1,467,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,711. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.24 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. Five9 has a one year low of $122.33 and a one year high of $211.68.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $161,579.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total transaction of $1,949,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,642,932 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 36.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 176.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 454.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 644.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Five9 in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five9 (FIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.