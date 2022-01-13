Brokerages Expect GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) to Announce $1.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) will post $1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GATX’s earnings. GATX reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GATX will report full-year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GATX.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. GATX had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.99.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in GATX by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GATX by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 19,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GATX stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.58. The stock had a trading volume of 62,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,232. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.96 and its 200-day moving average is $94.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 0.91. GATX has a 1-year low of $84.50 and a 1-year high of $107.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 71.94%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

