Brokerages Expect KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KemPharm’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. KemPharm had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 37.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in KemPharm by 3,242.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,235,000 after buying an additional 1,909,495 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,047 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 391,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in KemPharm in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,331,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in KemPharm by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KemPharm during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,659,000. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMPH traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.25. 17,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,059. KemPharm has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $18.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.57.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

