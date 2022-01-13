Brokerages Expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.89 Billion

Brokerages expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to post $23.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Pfizer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.20 billion and the lowest is $23.57 billion. Pfizer reported sales of $11.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full-year sales of $81.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.22 billion to $81.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $96.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $76.83 billion to $113.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pfizer.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.05.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $56.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pfizer (PFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.