Brokerages Expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.11 Million

Analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will announce sales of $120.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $121.46 million and the lowest is $118.28 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted sales of $77.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year sales of $422.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $420.66 million to $423.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $481.74 million, with estimates ranging from $471.98 million to $489.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RUTH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Benchmark started coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUTH traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.20. 529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,261. The stock has a market cap of $693.26 million, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.94. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%.

Ruth's Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

