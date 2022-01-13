Brokerages Set Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) PT at $107.60

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,876,497.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the third quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 64.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 121.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded down $1.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.24. 566,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,061. Celsius has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $110.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 456.77 and a beta of 2.02.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $94.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.74 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

